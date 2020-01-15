lizzo-can-fit-a-whole-lot-in-her-teeny-tiny-handbag-as-she-pokes-fun-at-trend-in-hilarious-viral-video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Lizzo just took a DNA test and turns out she’s 100% into teeny tiny bags.

Sorry, we had to.

The Truth Hurts singer is clearly on a roll when it comes to the mini handbag situation, after making a big statement with the tiniest statement back at the American Music Awards last year.

Taking to the red carpet with a white bag that could hardly fit a breath mint let alone a phone, the star has returned in a viral video – with another small bag.

That can fit a lot.

Seems much like Mary Poppins, it’s not the size of the bag that matters: it’s what you store in it.

Captioning the hilarious clip ‘YALL WANNA KNOW WHATS IN MY TINY BAG B*TCH?’ Lizzo proceeded to pull out a range of things in the short video uploaded to Instagram this week.

Need a TV remote? A bottle of wine? Some Pringles? The woman has you sorted as she procured a bunch of things hidden under a table.

She can even fit a neon green dress in that thing, as a voice off-camera asked Lizzo for a range of belongings.

We thought her singing was her great talent, now we believe it may now be her ability to store everything in a minuscule bag.

And seems this carry-all can fit much more than her AMA’s accessory did back in November.

As for what she packed for the evening at the music event last year, the singer joked: ‘I got tampons in here, a flask of tequila, condoms.’

Jokes aside (or maybe not jokes, after today’s video), strutting the red carpet in an orange dress, with her little bag, she wrote of its ability to hold things: ‘@maisonvalentino Bag big enough for my fs to give. Big body bh in a Valentin-HO custom look for @amas.’

Okay, so maybe it could carry something much more valuable than a tin of crisps…

At the time Ariana Grande gave the teeny accessory her seal of approval and commented on Instagram: ‘Cutest.’

During her red carpet interview, Lizzo revealed there are only three of the little handbags in the world but we doubt any are still available now.

Do we smell a collaboration on the cards of a line of small bags in the name of Lizzo?





