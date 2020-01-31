lizzo-and-harry-styles-performing-juice-is-the-joy-your-friday-needs

Fresh from wowing an A-list crowd at the Grammys, Lizzo took to the stage again on Thursday (January 30) night – bringing a very special guest with her.

The star performed at a SiriusXM event in Miami where she was joined by none other than Harry Styles for a rendition of Juice.

The former One Direction star previously covered the hit track in the Radio 1 live lounge so he luckily he already knew the lyrics (though at this point, we’re quite certain most people on the planet do).

Having danced his way onto the stage, Styles was met with cheers as Lizzo led them both through the chorus and some low-key choreographed moves.

Juice: Styles is sticking to his ’70s-inspired Fine Line aesthetic (Dominique/@dnrphotos)



Styles then took on a few lines solo, including the iconic: “I’m like chardonnay, get better over time.”

Lizzo was one of the winners at this week’s Grammys awards, taking home the first prize of the main ceremony, Best Pop Solo Performance.

Accepting the accolade – which she won for Truth Hurts – Lizzo paid tribute to Kobe Bryant.

Lizzo – In pictures

Reflecting on the basketball player’s shock death, she said: “I want to say, this whole week I have been lost in my problems. Stressed out.

“And then in an instant all that can go away – all of that can shift. All of my little problems that I thought were big as the world were gone.

“I realised there are people who are hurting right now.”

Styles is currently celebrating the release of his second solo record, Fine Line, which peaked at number three in the UK album chart.