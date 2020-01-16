liz-warren-bernie-sanders-audio-released:-‘you-called-me-a-liar-on-national-tv’

January 15, 2020 | 9: 05pm

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had a testy exchange following last night’s debate. AFP via Getty

The conversation behind the handshake debacle at Tuesday’s Democratic presidential has been revealed.

Elizabeth Warren accused Bernie Sanders of calling her a “liar on national TV” in the tense exchange between the two progressive candidates after the debate, according to audio unearthed by CNN.

The audio shows Sanders defend himself before saying the two candidates should talk about the 2018 conversation they had about whether a woman could be elected president.

“I think you called me a liar on national TV,” Warren says in the clip while rejecting Sanders’ handshake offer.

“What?” Sanders responds and Warren repeats her accusation.

“You know, let’s not do it right now. If you want to have that discussion, we’ll have that discussion.”

Warren then replies: “Anytime.”

Sanders shoots back: “You called me a liar.”

He then said, “You told me … all right, let’s not do it now.”

Sanders was then saved by Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer.

“I don’t want to get in the middle, I just want to say ‘Hi Bernie,’ ” the billionaire candidate interrupted.

The tense handshake moment followed a public rehashing in the debate of Sanders’ allegedly telling Warren that a woman couldn’t win the general election.

Sanders reportedly made the comment during a closed-door meeting between the two lawmakers in 2018, but he maintained during Tuesday night’s debate that it was “incomprehensible” he’d say such a thing.

Warren has insisted Sanders made the comment during their meeting.