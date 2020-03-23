living-through-livestream:-online-activities,-webcams

by: Christa Ferguson

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 42 AM EDT

/ Updated: Mar 23, 2020 / 09: 42 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With businesses closed, events canceled and crowd restrictions in place, some Michigan venues are turning to livestream to connect with patrons.

From film festivals and musical performances to book

readings with Santa, here’s a list of what you can enjoy online:

March 23

1 p.m. | Live book reading with Santa on Facebook | Facebook live event

March 24

4 p.m. through March 29 | Ann Arbor Film Festival | Watch dozens of independent films for free via Vimeo. (Warning: All films are not rated and intended for mature audiences unless otherwise noted. Some films may contain strobing effects. Viewer discretion is advised.)

DAILY

10 a.m. | Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park virtual visits | Join Meijer Gardens staff for special live activities including draw-alongs, book readings and live tours of attractions, including the popular Butterflies are Blooming exhibit:

11 a.m. | BenJammin Educational Music | Live performance with Gramma Jamma

All Day | Grand Rapids Public Museum | Watch the museums two 10-month-old Lake Sturgeon swim around their habitat in the Grand Fish, Grand River exhibition anytime during the day: .

All Day | Monterey Bay Aquarium| From sea otters and sharks to jellyfish and penguins, watch livestreams of the creatures in each exhibit.

All Day | Pure Michigan webcams | From Sault Ste. Marie to Holland, get a live look at what’s happening around the state without the drive.

OTHER ONLINE RESOURCES

Grand Rapids Public Museum | Explore the museum’s collection of more than 250,000 artifacts and specimens online for free and download virtual discovery kits.

The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation | Dig through the museum’s digital collection and discover artifacts like the bus on which Rosa Parks protested segregation laws and the first car built by Henry Ford.

Outdoor Discovery Center | Take education outside with ODC’s Backyard Crusade activities. Each weekly focus encourages families to explore their outdoor surroundings and investigate nature.

The Menominee Range Historical Museums | Virtual tour takes visitors through three museums that feature more than 100 exhibits including Native American history, World War II gliders and the largest steam-driven pumping engine built in the U.S.

Michigan History Museum | Take a virtual tour of the museum’s five floors and learn about some of the earliest people to call Michigan home.

Michigan Science Center | Take a virtual tour and learn about the human body, space travel and more through the science center’s galleries.

Have another livestream event or online activity you think should be on our list? Send us the link and information by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com.