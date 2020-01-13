living-robots-created-as-scientists-turn-frog-cells-into-‘entirely-new-life-forms’

The world’s first living robots have been built using stem cells from frog embryos, in a strange machine-animal hybrid that scientists say is an ‘entirely new life-form.’
Dubbed ‘xenobots’ because they are constructed of biological material taken from the Xenopus laevis frog, the little bots are the first to be constructed from living cells.
Researchers are hopeful they could be programmed to move through arteries scraping away plaque, or swim through oceans removing toxic microplastic.
And because they are alive, they can replicate and repair themselves if damaged or torn.
“These are novel living machines,” said Dr Joshua Bongard, a computer scientist and robotics expert at the University of Vermont, who co-led the new research.
“They’re neither a traditional robot nor a known species of animal. It’s a new class of artifact: a living, programmable organism.”
Living organisms have often been manipulated by humans in the past, right down to their DNA code, but this is the first time that biological machines have been built completely from scratch.
Scientists first used the Deep Green supercomputer cluster at the University of Vermont to create an algorithm that assembled a few hundred virtual skin and heart cells into a myriad forms and body shapes, for specific tasks.
Based on the blueprints, a team of biologists from Tufts University, Massachusetts, then assembled the cells into living bots, just one millimetre wide.
They gathered stem cells, harvested from the embryos of African frogs and using tiny forceps and a miniature electric knife to cut and join the cells under a microscope into a close approximation of the designs specified by the computer.
Assembled into forms never seen in nature, the cells began to work together. The skin cells formed a ‘body’ while contractions of heart muscle cells were repurposed to create a forward motion, allowing the robots to move on their own.
These organisms were able to explore their watery environment for days or weeks, powered only by embryonic energy stores.
Later tests showed that groups of xenobots would move around in circles, pushing pellets into a central location – spontaneously and collectively.
Others were built with a hole through the centre, in which drugs could be placed, so they could be carried to specific parts of the body.
“We can imagine many useful applications of these living robots that other machines can’t do like searching out nasty compounds or radioactive contamination, gathering microplastic in the oceans, traveling in arteries to scrape out plaque,” said co-leader Dr Michael Levin who directs the Center for Regenerative and Developmental Biology at Tufts.
“You look at the cells we’ve been building our xenobots with, and, genomically, they’re frogs. It’s 100 per cent frog DNA–but these are not frogs. Then you ask, well, what else are these cells capable of building?”
“We’ve shown, these frog cells can be coaxed to make interesting living forms that are completely different from what their default anatomy would be.”
And unlike regular machines that need constant maintenance, the living bots look after themsleves. And when they finally do stop working, they fall apart harmlessly.
“Organisms have 4.5 billion years of practice at regenerating themselves and going on for decades,” added Dr Bongard.
“We sliced the robot almost in half and it stitches itself back up and keeps going. And this is something you can’t do with typical machines.
“These xenobots are fully biodegradable when they’re done with their job after seven days, they’re just dead skin cells.”
“The results of the new research were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).