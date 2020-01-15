living-‘franken-concrete’-which-heals-itself-and-‘gives-birth’-invented-by-scientists

‘Living concrete’ which can heal its own cracks and even ‘give birth’ to new bricks, has been developed by scientists.
The new material is a mixture of sand and bacteria, which can act as both a structural, load bearing substance, but can also carry out biological functions, like reproduction.
It was created by scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder who admit it would not look out of place in the laboratory of a mad scientist.
“It looks like a Frankenstein-type material,” said senior author Dr Wil Srubar, who heads the Living Materials Laboratory.
“That’s exactly what we’re trying to create – something that stays alive. We use photosynthetic cyanobacteria to biomineralize the scaffold, so it actually is really green.”
To create the living material, scientists first created a scaffold out of sand and a water-based gel for the bacteria to grow in, then allowed the bugs to proliferate and mineralise, a process similar to the formation of seashells in the ocean.
The hydrogel-sand brick is not only alive, but it also reproduces. While stable when dry, it springs back to life with an increase in temperature and humidity, and enters a new growth phase.
By splitting the brick in half, the bacteria can grow into two complete bricks with the help of adding a little extra sand, hydrogel, and food.
Instead of manufacturing the bricks one by one, Dr Srubar and his team demonstrated that one parent brick could reproduce up to eight bricks after three generations. It means materials could be grown on site, and formed into any shape and size.
“What we’re really excited about is that this challenges the conventional ways in which we manufacture structural building materials,” said Dr Srubar. “It really demonstrates the capability of exponential material manufacturing.”
Scientists have been looking for a green alternative to concrete for some time. Although it is the second-most consumed material on Earth after water, its production is responsible for six per cent of carbon emissions.
The team believes the ‘green concrete’ could be ready for use within five to 10 years, and now want to use the same idea to create new materials using different bacteria which can carry out even more biological functions, such as pulling toxins or pollution out of the air.
They also believe it would be perfect for environments where there are limited building resources, such as on the surface of Mars of the Moon.
“We envision this material could be used as a building block for many applications, including carbon-sequestering mortar, lightweight concrete in buildings, biologically active surfaces, temporary disaster-relief shelters, or roadways,” added Dr Srubar.
“We believe this material is particularly suitable in resource-scarce environments, such as deserts or the Arctic—even human settlements on other planets.
“It’s going to happen one way or another, and we’re not going to be trucking bags of cement all the way to Mars. I really do think that we’ll be bringing biology with us once we go. The sky is the limit, really, for creative applications of the technology.”
The research was published in the journal Matter.