liverpool’s-unbeaten-premier-league-run-ends-to-watford,-and-it-left-everyone-on-twitter-stunned

In perhaps the most shocking result of the Premier League season, relegation-threatened Watford thoroughly trounced presumed champions Liverpool at home with a 3-0 victory.. Two goals for breakout Senegalese youngster Ismaïla Sarr, and, of course, a goal for Watford’s fearless captain Troy Deeney were what did it.The discrepancy in table placement isn’t the only reason for the surprise victory. The Reds had spent the last year not knowing what a league loss looked like. They were attempting to finish the first undefeated season in the top flight since Arsenal’s Invincibles did it in 2003-04, and had amassed an incredible 44-game winning streak over the last two seasons. Their opponents, meanwhile, had not won a game since Jan. 12 and were able to scrap both of those ambitions through just 90 minutes of action.

Needless to say, there was utter amazement from almost every supporter of a British side over the events that transpired on Saturday at Watford’s Vicarage Road. As is customary on Premier League Twitter, many of the folks having fun at Liverpool’s expense were celebrating how it benefitted their favorite clubs. Here are some of the highlights as told by Twitter.