liverpool’s-stance-on-signing-manchester-united-transfer-target-jack-grealish

Liverpool are not expected to join the race for Manchester United transfer target Jack Grealish, reports claim.

The Aston Villa captain has been linked with a mega money move away from Birmingham this summer, after a string of impressive performances for the relegation-threatened West Midlands outfit.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Liverpool turned down the opportunity to sign the 24-year-old for just £25million in the summer of 2018 when Villa were in financial difficulties, and then opted against a move to land him in the most recent summer window.

Interest in Grealish has spiked this season after a series of dazzling performances in the Premier League, with Manchester City and Manchester United thought to be the frontrunners to lure him away from his boyhood club.

But despite former Villa and Everton forward Andy Gray suggesting Grealish would walk into any of the Premier League’s top-six – Liverpool included – Jurgen Klopp’s side are unlikely to be in the hunt to sign him.

Former Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor thinks interest in Grealish could prove futile and that he may end up staying at the club despite the inevitable offers he’ll have on the table.

‘It’s a tough one but Villa’s owners have come out and said, they want to keep spending,’ Agbonlahor said on Stadium Astro.

‘This season, they’ve got a squad together, lost a lot of players in the summer – stay up, that’s the only goal, then they’ll go again in the summer.

‘If they go down, I think he’ll leave. If they stay up, it could be 50-50. If Villa go out there and spend another £100m maybe…

‘If they go out and spend, he’s getting better players around him. I know him, he won’t want to leave. He’s the captain.’

