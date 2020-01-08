liverpool’s-sadio-mane-sends-emotional-message-to-senegal-after-african-player-of-the-year-win

Sdaio Mane has promised to return to Senegal and thank the people of his home country after winning African Player of the Year, but first the Liverpool man must take care of Tottenham.

The 27-year-old lifted the award for the first time this week, having finished in the top three in the previous three years, edging Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez into second and third place respectively.

It is reward for his superb form for the Reds over 2019, which saw him lift the Champions League in June and finish joint top-scorer in the Premier League last season.

Mane has continued that form into the current campaign, scoring 15 goals in all competitions already this season.

The former Southampton man wanted to head straight back to Senegal to celebrate with those who helped him early in his career, but instead must return to Premier League action this weekend against Spurs.

However, in an emotional message, he has promised to return to Senegal and thank all those that have made an impact on his wonderful time in football so far.

‘I am of course very happy and proud to win this award and I want to dedicate it to everyone who has helped me on my journey from the very beginning,’ Mane told the official Liverpool website.

‘It was my plan to first fly to Senegal to thank the people of my country and recognise them for everything they have given me on my journey, but unfortunately we were unable to make the visit.

‘Now we have a big match against Tottenham this weekend which I must focus on and be ready for, but it is true I am disappointed I was unable to return home to say thank you because of some problems beyond our control.

‘So, I will return to Senegal as soon as possible because it is something very important to me – I will never forget what everybody did for me, everybody who believed in me and everybody who gave me the chance to play football.’

Mane also said, after winning the prize: ‘I’m really happy and proud to win this. Football is my job, I love it.

‘I would like to thank my family, my national team, staff, the federation and Liverpool Football Club. It’s a big day for me.’

Liverpool will be well rested going into the clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, with their last outing being the 1-0 win over Everton in the FA Cup last Sunday, which saw them field a much-changed team.

Most of the regular starting XI will have had a full nine days rest since the Premier League win over Sheffield United and Jurgen Klopp is hoping to welcome Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Xherdan Shaqiri back from injury against Spurs.

