liverpool’s-football-focus-and-its-regenerative-effect-on-the-city

With two of the most prolific teams in not just the UK, but Europe overall, it may come as no surprise that Football is one of the most important factors in Liverpool’s identity. Here are some of the developments being made with the sport in mind, and their resulting effects on the city and its people.

Teams of tomorrow

Recently it was reported that both Liverpool and Everyone were to make significant investments into small, local pitches around the Merseyside area, helping poor children and their parents that can’t afford to help them enjoy football. Joe Anderson announced that the blues and reds would provide a total of £450,000 over the next few years, helping to keep the culture of football healthy among young kids in the city, and hopefully seeing some of them rise to football greatness with the resources and facilities that they have available.

Investing in the youth of tomorrow can have proven benefits in British football, seen in Liverpool’s star 21-year old defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who recently accepted a Guinness world record award for the most assists by a defender in a single season.

Team Building

In terms of the Premier League standings themselves, rivals Liverpool and Everton almost couldn’t be further apart at this point in the season. While Liverpool are currently sitting eight points clear at the top of the table, having won all of their matches so far, Everton are at an uncomfortable 18th/20, facing relegation should this bad form continue. Despite this, however, in terms of the ongoing and planned regeneration, there are reasons at both clubs to be excited. Here’s a closer look at some of the most interesting developments:

Liverpool F.C.

Liverpool’s legendary Anfield stadium not only has been on the receiving end of expansions within, but also in the surrounding communities around it. A general regeneration plan named fittingly as ‘The Anfield Project’, it has seen homes built, community centres refurbished and even shopping/retail development in the area, all benefitting the community generally and not just with regard to football.

Liverpool’s recent achievements have not gone unnoticed, and as expected will benefit the city greatly. City mayor Joe Anderson said that their Champion’s League triumph last year would be worth £150 million to the area’s economy in tourism.

Everton F.C.

Everton’s most exciting development set for the future is in its new Bramley Moore dock stadium, on Liverpool’s waterfront. The state-of-the-art pitch is going ahead with planning and construction, and is said to cost an estimated £500m.

Back at the old ground, the historic Goodison Park stadium, plans are also in motion to expand the ‘fanzone’ area, where game spectators can enjoy live music and socialise before/after each match. It seems legacy additions will continue to be made until the brand-spanking new stadium is ready for kick-off.

Liverpool – A wider regenerative area

Liverpool’s two football clubs are certainly enjoying a lot of regeneration and success at the moment, but they’re not the only section of the city that is set to boom. The Baltic Triangle area, for example, named repeatedly by different outlets as one of the best areas to live, is enjoying a vast amount of growth, thanks to both its eclectic mix of bars and restaurants, and its digital hub of modern businesses that have quickly become a valuable asset to the general cities’ economy. Property investment company RWinvest, who offer luxury developments such as One Baltic Square in the area, state that it is one of the key sectors of the city, and much like the football grounds seems to be spreading the buzz of the city out from just its centre.

Continuing with the youth theme and the talent of tomorrow, Liverpool’s surge in modern student accommodation around the city is also helping to swelling demand and popularity that the city is garnering. With some 60,000 students studying at the University of Liverpool alone, and a large number coming from overseas to study, there is certainly a demand for living in the city. All of these factors amalgamate, and explain why the Merseyside area is one of the most exciting in the country to be a part of going forward.