liverpool’s-fa-cup-hero curtis-jones-was-sensational-against-everton-but-i-am-not-surprised,-insists jurgen-klopp

Jürgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s “sensational” young players after his inexperienced side, with four teenagers, won the Merseyside derby to knock a full-strength Everton out of the FA Cup.

“It was a sensationally good performance of not a very experienced team playing on this kind of stage and with this crowd,” the Liverpool manager said. “It was outstanding. I loved each second of this game, they played brave football. Unbelievable individual performances from the kids and the adults as well.”

Liverpool triumphed through 18-year-old Curtis Jones’ first goal for the club – a superb strike from outside the Everton penalty area. “Absolutely I love it. The goal was exceptional,” Klopp added. “The boy is an outstanding player. Scouser, very confident. Can’t wait to play in the first-team. Will be a Liverpool player if nothing strange happens. That he scores this goal I am not surprised. Sometimes we forget he’s 18. In Germany he would play one more year in the youth team and nothing else.”

There were impressive performances from other teenagers – 18-year-old Neco Williams, Harvey Elliott, just 16 and 19-year-old Yasser Larouci. “You cannot perform like the boys performed if you think you should not perform in that team,” Klopp said. “They all think like that. I am so happy they all showed up. The only thing I didn’t want was a draw. We had to take some risks and it paid off.”