liverpool’s-422-day-undefeated-streak-in-the-premier-league-ends-at-the-hands-of-19th-place-watford

It had been over a year since Liverpool had lost a Premier League game. In fact, it was officially 422 days and 44 league games since the team last tasted defeat in the English top flight. With the Reds marching toward their first Premier League title in the 30 years and looking to become the first team since Arsenal’s 2003-04 squad to finish undefeated, Watford pulled off one of the all-time Premier League upsets on Saturday, convincingly downing a near full-strength Reds 3-0 at Vicarage Road. Ismaila Sarr scored two goals with fantastic finishes in seven minutes early on in the second half as Liverpool produced a rare poor performance. Then captain Troy Deeney made it 3-0 in the 72nd minute in what’s a massive win for the home team as it looks to escape relegation. The Reds had scored in 36 straight games but finished this one with just one shot on goal. For a team not used to losing, Jurgen Klopp’s team has now lost two of its last three games in all competitions. On Feb. 15, the club only beat the league’s worst team, Norwich City, 1-0. They followed that up with a 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League three days later and then last Monday they had to come from behind in the second half to beat West Ham 3-2. Now, this doesn’t need to be overly concerning for the fans of the club. The Reds have been the best team in the world for a year now and won the Champions League last season, and they’ll win the Premier League this season. Results as of late have been closer than expected, but this team cannot win every game by four goals. This just has to be chalked up to being one of those off days, and Klopp will need to turn the page quickly with a trip to Chelsea on Tuesday in the FA Cup fifth round.

Klopp will much rather have this be the off day than when Atletico comes to visit Anfield on March 11.