Liverpool youngsters were written off in the FA Cup but Jurgen Klopp's winning mentality runs deep

Liverpool’s youngsters pulled off a shock on Tuesday with a deserved 1-0 win over League One’s Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup.

The youngest side in the club’s history – with an average age of 19 years and 102 days – won the fourth-round replay courtesy of ex-Manchester United academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams’s second-half own goal.

But that did not tell the whole story as the youngsters enjoyed 58 per cent possession, had 12 shots to their opponents’ three and also won 14 corners to emphasise their territorial dominance.

From the likes of Toxteth-born Curtis Jones, who became the club’s youngest captain five days after his 19th birthday, to Pedro Chirivella – the veteran of the team at 22 – stand-in coach Neil Critchley was a proud man on the Anfield touchline.

Victory set up a fifth-round tie at Chelsea when Jurgen Klopp and his first-team players – absent as they are on their mid-season Premier League break – will be available again.

But Tuesday night’s performance shows Klopp has the much-used moniker of “mentality kings” running through the whole club.

Watch Liverpool correspondent, David Lynch, give his take on the game and what lies in store on Merseyside in the coming weeks above…