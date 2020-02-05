liverpool-youngsters-now-out-to-prove-anfield-audition-was-just-the-beginning

It is starting to feel almost like the script for this season is being written by a Liverpool fan.

Just when Reds supporters think things can’t get any better, the team they love somehow finds a new way to inspire joy.

Last night, that meant the youngest starting XI in the club’s history overcoming gnarled League One opposition in an FA Cup fourth round replay.

Shrewsbury Town had earned their shot at Anfield glory by coming from behind to claim a 2-2 draw against a far more experienced Liverpool outfit just over a week before.

Here, though, Sam Ricketts’ team were unable to get close to a team wearing the same shirts but boasting an average age of just 19 years and 102 days.

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Shrewsbury | 04/02/2020

Jurgen Klopp had decided long ago that this rematch would take place without the involvement of him or his senior squad.

Still, those present at Anfield were treated to a performance that had the first team’s fingerprints all over it.

Neil Critchley’s young charges put on a passable impression of their older counterparts as they pressed and probed their way through the 90 minutes.

(REUTERS)

And what better way to complete the tribute act than to win at Anfield, as the senior players have done so frequently in recent years?

This impersonation was no doubt aided by the welcome contributions of two major figures from the first-team setup.

James Milner’s own winter break has been frustratingly delayed by the final stages of his rehabilitation from a hamstring injury.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Still at Melwood as a result, the Yorkshireman elected to train with Critchley and his young players in the build-up to their big night, before delivering a rousing pre-match address in the Anfield dressing room.

Klopp, too, offered words of encouragement from afar, sending messages before, during and after a game that he watched on a private LFCTV stream usually reserved for the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group.

And whatever words of advice both men shared, they seemed to work.

The physical mismatch between the teams effectively forced Liverpool to abandon the aerial route as a means of chance creation.

Yet they still managed 12 shots to their opponents’ three, won 14 corners, and enjoyed 58 per cent of the possession en route to a deserved victory.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Conversely, Shrewsbury seemed inhibited by the occasion, failing to play to their strengths as they had done during a thrilling second half at New Meadow.

That allowed the slight Pedro Chirivella to dominate the centre of the park, the Spaniard showing why he deserves to finally earn a decent move when his Reds contract expires at the end of the season.

Neco Williams, meanwhile, proved that he should now be considered a worthy back-up to Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right side of defence, raining down shots on the Shrews’ goal before creating the winner.

And Curtis Jones, whose ambitions are probably grander in scale than any of his teammates, made history in becoming the club’s youngest ever captain, then put on a performance worthy of that status.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

In truth, though, it feels unfair to single out any of those who played their part in what was a remarkable team effort.

No matter what becomes of the careers of those involved, they will all carry those euphoric moments in the immediate aftermath of the full-time whistle with them forever.

But today, none of those players will be happy to accept that Tuesday evening might represent the high point of their Liverpool careers.

(AP)

As was put to Critchley prior to the game, the standard set at first-team level means making the step up from the academy is arguably harder than it has been at any point in the last two decades.

Yet this latest crop of youngsters appears to have a far better chance of providing senior stars than many of those who have gone before.

If nothing else, last night’s win may well have given them another chance to show it at Chelsea.