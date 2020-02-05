liverpool-youngsters-hail-first-team-melwood-sessions-as-key-to-beating-shrewsbury

Neco Williams and Pedro Chirivella lauded the benefits of training regularly alongside Liverpool’s senior stars after helping a team of kids to victory over Shrewsbury Town.

In the absence of Jurgen Klopp and his first-team squad, the youngest starting XI in the Merseyside club’s history was chosen to contest an FA Cup fourth-round meeting with the Shrews.

That gulf in experience failed to tell, though, as a team with an average age of just over 19 sealed their place in the next stage of the competition with a 1-0 win at Anfield.

One of the Reds’ standout performers on the night, Williams delivered the cross that led to Ro-Shaun Williams heading into his own net to decide the tie.

And the Welshman believes he is capable of producing such performances thanks to being able to watch the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold at close quarters every day.

He said: “Being [at Melwood], every day is a learning day for me and to train with one of the best teams in the world, if not the best team in the world right now, is going to make you a better player.

“Each day it goes [on] I don’t take for granted. I’m just grateful to be there every day.

“[Trent] is obviously one of the best right-backs in the world right now so every day I’m training with him I’m picking up little things each day and trying to bring it into my own game.”

Chirivella echoed those sentiments, and suggested that the clear identity created by Jurgen Klopp has also made the transition between youth level and the first team much easier.

He said: “Mentally I feel ready. I train every day with the first team and I feel I am getting closer to the level.

“I came very early, when I was only 17, and maybe I was not ready yet. Now I feel I am getting there.

“I am getting very good feedback from the players. My mentality has changed and hopefully I can carry on.

“It’s a special environment. Everyone at the club, whether it’s the first team, the Academy or whoever, we all play like a Liverpool team. I think we showed that tonight. I’m very happy.”

Liverpool will now travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in the fifth round – a game that the youngsters are hoping provides another chance to impress.

On that prospect, Williams added: “We’ve just got to keep our heads down, work hard and hopefully we’ll get the opportunity.”

Chirivella, though, was looking forward to beginning a delayed winter break, and joked: “I can’t wait, but first a few days off!”