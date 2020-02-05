liverpool-youngsters-beat-shrewsbury-without-jurgen-klopp-to-seal-fa-cup-fifth-round-berth

Sport

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Shrewsbury | 04/02/2020

Liverpool have booked their place in the last 16 of the FA Cup after the club’s youngest-ever lineup narrowly overcame third-tier Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on Tuesday night.

An own goal from visiting defender Ro-Shaun Williams sealed progress for the youthful Reds, who were managed by Under-23s coach Neil Critchley in the absence of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool will meet Premier League rivals Chelsea in round five.

More to follow

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-04T21:56:35.303Z

LIVERPOOL 1-0 SHREWSBURY TOWNThey’ve done it!!!Liverpool’s youngest ever team have secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round by beating League One opposition at Anfield.One of the most remarkable victories in the club’s history given the context, surely.

SUBS

2020-02-04T21:51:54.716Z

90mins: Four minutes to be added on – you could cut the tension with a knife!Morgan Boyes coming on for Leighton Clarkson for Liverpool

2020-02-04T21:48:23.466Z

87mins: Shrewsbury struggling to get out of their own half as Liverpool chase and harry relentlessly.These youngsters on the brink of a famous win.

SUBS

2020-02-04T21:42:45.346Z

81mins: Shaun Whalley makes way for Shrewsbury to be replaced by Brad Walker.Liverpool also making a change, Liam Millar leaving the field for Joe Hardy.

2020-02-04T21:39:42.973Z

79mins: Shrewsbury lump it into the Liverpool box looking for a reply but, when the ball drops to Laurent, he can only sky it.

2020-02-04T21:37:14.396Z

LIVERPOOL 1-0 SHREWSBURY TOWN | WILLIAMS og 75’Wowwwww! The youngsters lead!Neco Williams cuts out a crossfield ball aimed at Cummings and picks out one of his own toward Harvey Elliott on the opposite flank.The Liverpool man can’t get it, but Ro-Shaun Williams only succeeds in heading into his own goal in trying to cut it out. Bedlam!

2020-02-04T21:33:54.930Z

73mins: Shrewsbury’s two-goal hero in the first meeting between the teams, Jason Cummings, enters the fray in place of Sean Goss.Can he do it again?

2020-02-04T21:32:02.050Z

71mins: Jones latches on to a ball over the top but miscues on his first-time finish.The young Scouser manages to keep hold of it but his second attempt is deflected over the bar.

2020-02-04T21:28:51.370Z

68mins: Udoh drags a shot just wide of Kelleher’s left-hand upright.Shrewsbury enjoying their best spell of the match now… as was the case in the sides’ first meeting.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-04T21:25:54.710Z

65mins: Love catches Lewis late on the flank and he’s into the book.

2020-02-04T21:21:38.443Z

60mins: Unbelievable drama!Whalley thinks he has given Shrewsbury the lead when he heads in from close range after Kelleher keeps out Edwards’ effort.But VAR is in action tonight and works its magic to show an offside in the build-up.A huge let-off for Liverpool.

SUBS

2020-02-04T21:17:36.410Z

57mins: Daniel Udoh replaces Callum Lang for the visitors.

2020-02-04T21:14:12.163Z

53mins: So close!!!It’s delightful stuff from Liverpool in and around the Shrewsbury box that sees a dummied Elliott pass from the left roll to WIlliams for the shot.What a save from O’Leary to deny the youngster, though.

2020-02-04T21:12:04.366Z

51mins: Callum Lang nutmegs Ki-Jana Hoever in the Liverpool box but trips over the ball immediately after.The hosts go straight up the other end, where Elliott wins a free-kick after a driving run.

2020-02-04T21:09:51.790Z

50mins: Curtis Jones tries one from 20 yards but Max O’Leary sees it all the way and collects with ease.

2020-02-04T21:07:54.976Z

47mins: The ball falls for Williams just inside the box but he can’t keep his effort down and sends it over the bar.The Welshman has been Liverpool’s biggest threat all night.

KICK OFF

2020-02-04T21:06:13.946Z

46mins: Here we go again.Liverpool attacking the Kop end this half.

2020-02-04T21:01:06.750Z

Plenty for Shrews boss Sam Ricketts to ponder during the break.His side have lacked ambition against a team of youngsters and largely failed to make their physical superiority tell.Will that change in the second period?

2020-02-04T21:00:16.590Z

Liverpool’s substitutes warming up on the pitch at half-time here.Surely we’ll see January signing Joe Hardy enter the fray soon enough; he has impressed for the U23s since coming in from Brentford last month.

2020-02-04T20:50:02.520Z

LIVERPOOL 0-0 SHREWSBURY TOWNHalf-time at Anfield and it remains goalless.Liverpool’s kids have given more than a good account of themselves, they’ve largely dominated the first half against a far more experienced opponent.Can they get the goals to match it in the second half?

