liverpool-xi-vs-southampton:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries

With Liverpool‘s first-team squad set to begin their Premier League winter break following this weekend’s meeting with Southampton, Jurgen Klopp is likely to be able to name an unchanged starting XI.

The German is set to send an Under-23s team managed by Neil Critchley to contest Tuesday’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town, and so can ask for one final push from the players who featured against West Ham in midweek.

Divock Origi should be fit to keep his place after going off with cramp during Wednesday’s game, while Adam Lallana is fit again to return to the squad after illness.

Naby Keita and Fabinho both featured as substitutes at the London Stadium after recently resuming training, though neither is expected to disrupt what has been a largely settled line-up of late.

Sadio Mane is sidelined with a “small muscle tear” in his thigh and will be back after the mid-season break.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Origi