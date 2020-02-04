liverpool-xi-vs-shrewsbury:-confirmed-team-news,-predicted-lineup-and-latest-injuries-for-fa-cup-replay

With Jurgen Klopp’s winter-break protest under way, an Under-23s team managed by Neil Critchley will take to the field for Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury.

The Reds used a number of fit-again senior stars in the sides’ first meeting, but will send out a starting XI comprised entirely of youngsters for the rematch.

Critchley is expected to go with a similar team to the one that drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday, the only changes seeing Curtis Jones come in and the injured Yasser Larouci replaced by Adam Lewis.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with Shrewsbury at the New Meadow last month, Klopp confirmed: “I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break which means we will not be there [to face Shrewsbury at Anfield]. It will be the kids who play that game.

“The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there.

“Does that mean I won’t be there? Yes.”

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Van den Berg, Hoever, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Hardy, Jones.