liverpool-vs.-west-ham:-live-stream,-how-to-watch-online,-tv-channel,-premier-league-preview

Liverpool looks to remain undefeated in Premier League play when the club hosts West Ham at Anfield to close out Matchday 27 on Monday. The Reds are 25-1-0 and although they are potentially weeks away from clinching the Premier League title, they are coming off of a 1-0 loss at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. The Hammers are in the drop zone in 18th place but will move out of the bottom three with a draw, which against Liverpool has only been accomplished by Manchester United this season in league play. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:Viewing informationDate: Monday, Feb. 24 | Time: 3 p.m. ETLocation: AnfieldTV: NBCSN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)Odds: Liverpool -675; Draw +675; West Ham +1800 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesLiverpool: The Reds don’t have to worry about the second leg until March, and they’ll try to clinch the Premier League before that. They are just a handful of victories away from doing so, and it could be sooner if we see Manchester City slip up. Against West Ham, the Reds could probably field most of their bench and still win. That’s how big the difference is. West Ham: Felipe Anderson has returned from injury but did not play in the 2-0 loss against Manchester City. He’s far and away the club’s most talented player, and for the Hammers to have any shot of getting a result, he has to be on his game. He’s fast, creative and at time magical, but even a great Anderson is probably not enough here.

PredictionThe Reds thrash the Hammers behind a Sadio Mane hat trick. Pick: Liverpool 4, West Ham 0