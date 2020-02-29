liverpool-vs.-watford:-premier-league-preview,-live-stream,-tv-channel,-how-to-watch-online,-prediction

Premier League leader Liverpool is just four wins away from winning the title and it’s next test comes on Saturday at Watford. The Reds are 26-1-0 and have a 22-point lead on Manchester City, with the team possibly winning the trophy next month. The Reds have conceded just 17 goals on season long and are expected to remain undefeated against a Watford team that could be headed for relegation. The hosts are 5-9-13 and haven’t won any of their last five league games. Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:Viewing informationDate: Saturday, Feb. 29 | Time: 12:30 p.m. ETLocation: Vicarage Road – Watford, EnglandTV: x | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: England -240; Draw +380; Liverpool -240 (via William Hill Sportsbook) StorylinesLiverpool: The Reds are used to winning pretty comfortably, but lately that hasn’t been the case. The last four matches in all competitions have been decided by a goal, with the Reds going 3-0-1 over that stretch. There have been so many matches, and despite at times not looking all that convincing, they just always seem to find a way to win. Things are picking up over the next couple weeks with games against Chelsea in the FA Cup, Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Everton and Manchester City. They’ll be tested more than they have been all season.Watford: This team hasn’t won a game since Jan. 12, and that dip in form has them in trouble. Now it’s all about digging deep and squeezing out results, and there must be some urgency. Aside from facing Liverpool, Watford still needs to face Leicester City, Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal, while also facing fellow relegation candidates Norwich City and West Ham. Against the big teams, just a point will seem like a victory.

PredictionThe Reds start off strong and cruise to a victory with two goals in the first half. Pick: Liverpool 3, Watford 0