liverpool-vs-southampton-live:-premier-league-commentary-stream,-prediction,-team-news-and-latest-score-today

Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE.

Liverpool’s title procession continues as Jurgen Klopp’s men look to defend their 19-point lead at the top of the table today.

The title ‘race’ is effectively over, but Klopp will be keenly aware that the Reds cannot afford a drop-off now with their Champions League defence also in the back of his mind.

There is also the small matter of an unbeaten season to challenge for, and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Saints should provide a stern examination at Anfield.

With kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with David Lynch at Anfield.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Liverpool vs Southampton! We will have all the build-up to this afternoon's match through the morning, with David Lynch attending at Anfield with kick-off scheduled for 3pm GMT.



Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Southampton

It takes a brave soul to bet against anything but a Liverpool victory given they’ve won 23 of their 24 League games so far, though Southampton are not about to lie down. Expect a tough workout for the hosts, who should still get over the line.

Team news

Liverpool: Divock Origi is expected to be fit after being forced off with cramp in Wednesday’s win at West Ham.

Adam Lallana has returned to training after a virus kept him sidelined for the last three matches.

Fellow midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle) and James Milner (hamstring) and forward Sadio Mane (also hamstring) should all be ready to return after Liverpool’s mid-season break.

Provisional Liverpool squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Origi, Adrian, Matip, Lovren, Fabinho, Keita, Lallana, Jones, Minamino.

Southampton: Stuart Armstrong is out as the midfielder faces around three weeks of recovery from a hip problem.

Defender Jannik Vestergaard (concussion) and forward Shane Long (knee) are expected to be available again, but new loan signing Kyle Walker-Peters will not be included as the full-back continues to settle into his new club after moving from Tottenham.

Right-back Yan Valery has resumed full training following a viral infection, while Portugal defender Cedric Soares, who has been sidelined by a knee injury, joined Arsenal on loan on Friday.

Provisional Southampton squad: McCarthy, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Stephens, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Djenepo, Redmond, Obafemi, Ings, Gunn, Yoshida, Danso, Romeu, Boufal, Long, Adams

TV channel: The match will not be televised live in the UK due to blackout restrictions around 3pm kick-offs.