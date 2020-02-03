liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town-preview:-fa-cup-prediction,-tickets,-live-stream,-tv-info,-team-news,-h2h,-odds

Shrewsbury Town have another chance of an FA Cup giant-killing as they take on Liverpool at Anfield in a well-earned replay.

The Shrews fought back from two goals down at New Meadow to seal a stunning 2-2 draw – and Jurgen Klopp’s reaction in the aftermath may offer more hope to the League One side.

Klopp insists he will respect the FA’s winter break, giving some star names a breather and also handing over managerial responsibilities to Under-23s boss Neil Critchley.

The Liverpool boss has come under fire for what critics perceive to be disrespect towards the FA Cup – but this squad showed against Everton in the last round that the academy has plenty of talent.

Date: Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

Venue: Anfield

Kick-off time: 7:45pm GMT

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Shrewsbury

The hosts will not have it all their way, and it’ll be interesting to see if the Shrews come flying out of the traps early doors. Expect a physical battle, but Liverpool to edge the second half.

Head to head (H2H) history and results

The sides have met twice before. Liverpool won 4-0 at New Meadow in the FA Cup back in February 1996, and (of course) drew 2-2 there on 26 January as the Shrews forced a replay.

Team news

Liverpool used a number of fit-again senior stars in the sides’ first meeting, but Critchley will send out a starting XI comprised entirely of youngsters this time around.

Critchley is expected to go with a similar team to the one that drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday, the only changes seeing Curtis Jones come in and the injured Yasser Larouci replaced by Adam Lewis.

Liverpool predicted lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Van den Berg, Hoever, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Hardy, Jones.

