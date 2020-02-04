liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-town-live:-fa-cup-replay-commentary-stream,-team-news-and-build-up-today

Welcome to the Evening Standard’s FA Cup replay coverage of Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town LIVE.

Liverpool may have swept away the rest of the Premier League this season, but Shrewsbury have proved tricky customers after forcing an FA Cup replay at Anfield.

The League One club fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at New Meadow last month, handing Jurgen Klopp a fixture headache in the winter break.

Klopp’s solution has been to give both his key players and himself a well-earned rest anyway, with Neil Critchley tasked with overseeing a result against the Shrews.

With kick-off scheduled for 7:45pm GMT, follow all the goals and action with David Lynch at Anfield.

Live Updates

Read more…

2020-02-04T07:55:52.000Z

Predicted XIWith the below in mind, here’s how our Liverpool correspondent David Lynch is expecting the team to look this evening.(4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Van den Berg, Hoever, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Hardy, Jones.

2020-02-04T07:48:40.540Z

Team newsWith Jurgen Klopp’s winter-break protest underway, an Under-23s team managed by Neil Critchley will take to the field tonight against Shrewsbury. The Reds used a number of fit-again senior stars in the sides’ first meeting, but will send out a starting XI comprised entirely of youngsters for the rematch. Critchley is expected to go with a similar team to the one that drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday, the only changes seeing Curtis Jones come in and the injured Yasser Larouci replaced by Adam Lewis.

2020-02-04T07:46:16.694Z

Welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of FA Cup replay between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town.We will bring you the latest team news in the build-up to kick-off.

Can’t see the Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town LIVE: FA Cup replay commentary stream, team news and score today blog? Click here for the desktop version.

TV channel and live stream info

The match will not be televised or streamed live in the UK, meaning you will have to follow all the action with David Lynch on our blog.

Liverpool team news and predicted lineup

The Reds used a number of fit-again senior stars in the sides’ first meeting, but will send out a starting XI comprised entirely of youngsters for the rematch.

Critchley is expected to go with a similar team to the one that drew 2-2 with Wolves at Molineux in the Premier League International Cup last Wednesday, the only changes seeing Curtis Jones come in and the injured Yasser Larouci replaced by Adam Lewis.

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Kelleher; Williams, Van den Berg, Hoever, Lewis; Chirivella, Clarkson, Cain; Elliott, Hardy, Jones.