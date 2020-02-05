liverpool-vs-shrewsbury-fa-cup-replay-delayed-by-15-minutes-due-to-traffic-problems

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury FA Cup replay delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic problems

Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth-round replay against Shrewsbury Town has been delayed by 15 minutes due to traffic issues.

Originally scheduled for a 7:45pm GMT kick-off, the game at Anfield will now get under way at 8pm.

The news comes as a result of the M62 motorway being shut in both directions following a road accident earlier in the day.

That has caused significant delays in the arrival of supporters from both sides, leading to a decision being taken to push back kick-off.

Liverpool and the Shrews are both aiming to set up a fifth-round meeting with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge with a win tonight after drawing 2-2 at New Meadow earlier this month.

