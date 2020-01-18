liverpool-vs-manchester-united:-what-time-is-kick-off,-what-tv-channel-is-it-on-and-what-is-our-prediction?

What is it?

Why, it’s only the Premier League meeting between the European and world club champions and the most successful league team in English football. One of the fiercest and, traditionally bitterest, rivalries and most watched game in world football: Liverpool vs Manchester United.

When is it?

Sunday January 19, 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Referee Craig Pawson will get the match at Anfield under way at 4.30pm (GMT). Assistants Richard West and Scott Ledger will run the lines, while Jonathan Moss will act as fourth official. The VAR is Paul Tierney, while Andy Halliday will act as assistant to the assistant.

What TV channel is it on?

The big match will be broadcast on Sky Sports, but you can follow all the action from Anfield right here in our live blog. Simply bookmark this page and return on Sunday afternoon for all the build-up, team news, live minute-by-minute commentary, on-the-whistle quotes and post-match analysis. Yes folks, we really do have this one covered.

What is the team news?

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is still without James Milner, who picked up an injury in the recent FA Cup tie with Everton, while Naby Keïta is still not 100 cer cent fit.

Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Fabinho, however, are nearing their comebacks and are understood to be back in training.

Liverpool (possible starting XI): Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Salah, Firmino, Mané.

The biggest concern for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the fitness of the in-form Marcus Rashford who managed to get injured after coming off the bench in the mid-week Cup replay against Wolves.

Rashford remains a huge doubt for the United manager who has admitted his Cup risk backfired massively just days ahead of what is one of the biggest matches of the season for United supporters.

Manchester United (possible starting XI): De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Williams, Matic, Fred, Pereira, James, Lingard, Martial.

What are we saying about the match?

Jamie Carragher, the former Liverpool centre-back and Telegraph Sport columnist, has likened the Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp to Sir Alex Ferguson, the great Scot that forged a dynasty while at Manchester United in the late 1990s through to his Old Trafford exit.