liverpool-vs-manchester-united,-premier-league:-live-score-and-latest-updates

​Yes, it’s the match that will never not be an exciting prospect, no matter now far either team were to fall: Liverpool vs Manchester United is the top flight fixture with the greatest history and so, so much feeling between the fans, driven almost entirely by a desire to stop the other.

During Manchester United’s near 20-year domination of English football – and the north west – Liverpool were repeatedly able to cause their biggest rivals problems, and the same has been the case in more recent years, when United have fallen away but have still disrupted Liverpool’s progress in their meetings.

Take the reverse fixture in October, when United came into the game with only two wins in their last 10 matches, had a ludicrously lengthy list of injury problems and gave Marcos Rojo what remains his only Premier League start of the season, yet still came closer than any other side has before or since come to ending Liverpool’s unbeaten run. Marcus Rashford put United ahead, only for Adam Lallana’s 85th-minute equaliser to earn Liverpool a point.