liverpool-vs-everton,-fa-cup-third-round:-live-score-and-latest-updates

Everton fans are enamoured with new manager Carlo Ancelotti, but he will be truly adored if he can guide them to a first victory at Anfield since Kevin Campbell scored the winner in 1999.

There is no doubt that Ancelotti’s gravitas has provided a welcome boost to Everton’s standing and relevancy, although we should not forget that performances on the grass are what count rather than simply keeping up appearances.

If they are to catch Jurgen Klopp’s imperious Liverpool team on a bad day though, it might just be in the early rounds of the FA Cup. The European champions were knocked out by Wolves in the third round last year, and by West Brom at Anfield in the fourth round in 2018.

There will be plenty of chatter about Klopp’s team selection and whether adequate ‘respect’ has been shown to both the FA Cup and the Merseyside derby, but it should be stressed that Klopp rotated for the Premier League derby in December when he rested Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. When you win the game 5-2, these talking points tend to fade away.

Divock Origi did the business that night and his growing cult hero status in the red half of Merseyside has been boosted by five derby goals, including a last-minute winner at Anfield last season.

Takumi Minamino could also make his Liverpool debut following his £7.25 million move from Red Bull Salzburg.

Despite the positive vibes around Everton, Ancelotti is under no illusions about the size of the task they face at Anfield.

“To beat them your game has to be complete,” said the Italian.

“We want to have the possibility to play our football.

“At Napoli we were able to do a great performance because to beat Liverpool, a normal performance is not enough.

“Everything has to be perfect. You must work hard, sacrifice and show intensity.”

Team news shortly.