liverpool-vs.-bournemouth-score:-salah,-mane-have-reds-three-wins-away-from-premier-league-title

Liverpool ended its poor run of form on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield to inch closer to the Premier League crown. The Reds had lost three of their last four in all competitions and were coming off back-to-back losses, including the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea on Tuesday in the FA Cup. They’re only three wins away from inevitably securing the Premier League title.The poor performances looked set to continue against a Bournemouth side that’s fighting relegation. Bournemouth scored the opening goal just nine minutes in, but two goals in an eight-minute span in the first half were enough for the Reds to take all three points. Liverpool had 75 percent possession and out-shot Bournemouth 14-6 but failed to put the Cherries away, keeping the result in doubt until the final whistle. After a finely constructed goal saw Callum Wilson put Eddie Howe’s team into the lead, it was Mohamed Salah that drew the Reds level with this finish 25 minutes in:

Then eight minutes later, Sadio Mane got free on goal and finished with a cool strike into the right side of the goal for what would end up being the winner: With that victory, the Reds could win the title at Manchester City on April 5 with a win as long as they defeat Everton and Crystal Palace before then. Easier said than done, and it seems more likely that they clinch the title at home against Aston VIlla on April 12 or at Brighton on April 20. Since the first division was renamed the Premier League in 1992, Liverpool hasn’t won the league, coming close on a couple occasions including finishing second last season.For now, the team will have to shift its focus toward the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 at home against Atletico Madrid. The reigning Champions League champs suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano in the opening leg. You can stream the mid-week match via fuboTV (Try for free).