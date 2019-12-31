liverpool-v-sheffield-united:-how-to-watch-premier-league-on-tv-and-live-stream

Liverpool are in the clear at the top of the Premier League table but must keep their focus with half of the season left to play.

The Reds have opened up a near-unassailable 13-point gap between themselves and second-place going into the new year.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane’s form will delight Jurgen Klopp ahead of the visit of Sheffield United.

The Blades were close to taking points off Liverpool at Bramall Lane but a goalkeeping error from Dean Henderson saw the champions-elect seize all three points.

Chris Wilder’s side are still flying high in eighth and will travel to Merseyside without fear.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Sheffield United game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Sheffield United?

Liverpool v Sheffield United will kick off at 8: 00pm on Thursday 2nd January 2020.

How to watch Liverpool v Sheffield United on TV and live stream

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7: 00pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you’re already a BT Broadband customer, you can add it to your existing contract for an additional £10.00 per month. For new customers, broadband and BT TV packages start at £39.99 per month.

Check out the latest deals on BT Broadband and BT TV

If you don’t have or want BT broadband, you can add BT Sport to existing broadband or TV services including Sky,TalkTalk and Virgin.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

19 games played, 18 games won. Liverpool have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

This will be a tough encounter against an excellent unit, but as they have done so many times before, the Reds will make it look cosy.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Sheffield United