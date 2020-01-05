liverpool-v-everton:-how-to-watch-the-fa-cup-on-tv-and-live-stream

Liverpool host Everton in a Merseyside derby clash this weekend – a highlight of the FA Cup third round fixture list.

The Reds are in rampant form having won 19 of their 20 games so far this season and beat Everton 5-2 in a wild December encounter.

How times have changed in the space of a month, with Everton now led by Carlo Ancelotti who has guided his new side to two wins in his first three games plus a brave display though narrow defeat to Manchester City.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Liverpool v Everton game on TV and online.

What time is Liverpool v Everton?

Liverpool v Everton will kick off at 4: 01pm on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Why is Liverpool v Everton at 4: 01pm?

Kick off times are being intentionally delayed by a minute across the whole third round in support of the ‘Take a Minute’ to think about your mental health, part of the Heads Up campaign.

For more details on the campaign, check out the official FA website.

How to watch Liverpool v Everton on TV and live stream

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC1 from 3: 30pm.

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? RadioTimes.com says…

The question is simple: can Liverpool maintain their fitness levels and subsequently maintain their stunning form?

The Reds have played a lot of football over the last month with the Club World Cup on top of a hectic Premier League period.

They will rest faces this weekend, Everton are likely to follow suit, but you simply can’t bet against Jurgen Klopp’s boys.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Everton