🔥Liverpool target Timo Werner ready to play for Europe's biggest clubs, says RB Leipzig team-mate🔥

Liverpool target Timo Werner is ready to play for ‘the biggest clubs in the world’, according to RB Leipzig teammate Tyler Adams.

The 24-year-old is in the midst of his best ever season on a personal level, having scored 27 goals in 36 appearances to inspire a Bundesliga title charge and progress into the latter stages of the Champions League.

But the German is about far more than just finding the back of the net, midfielder Adams has insisted.

It is Werner’s all-round game and versatility that makes him the perfect fit for the likes of Liverpool, who have long been linked with a summer swoop for his services.

“It’s hard to say one thing,” United States international Adams told ESPN when asked about his colleague’s qualities.

“People are often focused not just on his goalscoring ability but how fast he is, he’s absolutely rapid. There’s just so many roles you can fit him in, that’s what makes him such a unique piece.

“If you’re able to score in that many different ways, you’ll be able to play at the highest level for a really long time, [for] the biggest clubs in the world, the national team.

“He’s a pleasure to play with. It makes it easy playing as a midfielder knowing you can play the ball over the top and he’ll catch it no matter what. He’s a great guy and a great player.”

In Pictures | Tottenham vs RB Leipzig – 19-02-2020 – Champions League

Prior to football’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, Werner effectively issued a come-and-get-me plea to Liverpool.

Speaking after he had helped Leipzig beat Tottenham in the Champions League, the forward said of a potential move to Anfield: “I know that Liverpool is the best team in the moment in the world and when you’re linked with the team, it makes me very proud.

“It’s a pleasure, but I know that in Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”