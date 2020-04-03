🔥Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold bested by Manchester City eSports pro Ryan Pessoa in Fifa 20 battle🔥

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered defeat against Manchester City eSports player Ryan Pessoa in the duo’s Fifa 20 battle on Friday night.

After initially holding his professional opponent to a last-gap 2-2 draw in the first of three matches between the virtual representatives of Liverpool and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig streamed live on Twitch, the England right-back subsequently succumbed to a 4-1 loss before being held scoreless in a closing 2-0 defeat.

“They were good games, I’m quite proud of myself to be fair,” Alexander-Arnold said. “I haven’t played that bad, I just haven’t taken the chances.”

The 21-year-old said he was in isolation at home with his mum, and being “kept sane” by his two dogs.

“I’m trying to stay fit and trying to stay positive, because we don’t know when (football) is going to start again,” he said.

Next to challenge Pessoa during sport’s coronavirus shutdown will be Exeter Chiefs and England rugby union wing Jack Nowell.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.