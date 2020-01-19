liverpool-star-alex-oxlade-chamberlain-furious-after-being-subbed-off-against-manchester-united

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appeared furious with himself after Jurgen Klopp replaced him with Adam Lallana in the second half of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

The 26-year-old midfielder is yet to complete 90 minutes since returning from an ankle ligament injury earlier this month and would have been desperate to play to full match at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Though Oxlade-Chamberlain was bright in patches against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as Liverpool ran out comprehensive winners, he could not his disappointment as he was brought off in the 66th minute of the clash.

Oxlade-Chamberlain looked over sheepishly as Adam Lallana began warming up on the touchline and when the fourth official held up the board to signal Klopp’s substitution just moments later.

The England international, who has struggled with injuries since his 2017 move from Arsenal, looked down in frustration as he made his way off the pitch

Oxlade-Chamberlain high-fived his replacement Lallana before making his way to the dugout where he exploded with anger.

The midfielder slammed the chair in front of him and took up a seat alongside a Divock Origi who looked on without saying anything.

James Milner and Naby Keita, who are both out with injuries, also watched on as their team-mate lost his temper in front of them.

On Oxlade-Chamberlain’s reaction, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher said on Sky Sports’ commentary: ‘Oxlade-Chamberlain’s looking over. He was very disappointed when he came off against Tottenham, not too happy.

‘Adam Lallana was outstanding when he came on in that game, outstanding in the cup also. He may feel hard done by that he hasn’t started the game.

‘I think he’s [Oxlade-Chamberlain] done really well today, he has. He may look disappointed but it’s the obvious change and he’s just come back from injury himself.

‘He’s maybe not quite ready yet to play the full 90 minutes and they’ll be wary of him picking up another injury.’

