liverpool-stand-in-boss-neil-critchley-heaps-pressure-on-shrewsbury-ahead-of-fa-cup-replay

Neil Critchley has suggested that the pressure is all on Shrewsbury Town when they face a young Liverpool team in an FA Cup fourth-round replay on Tuesday.

With Jurgen Klopp and his senior squad in the midst of their Premier League mid-season break, Under-23s boss Critchley has been tasked with keeping the club’s cup hopes alive at Anfield.

An unrecognisable starting XI featuring little first-team experience is expected to take to the pitch for the Reds – a fact that has led to the visitors being touted as favourites in some quarters.

However, Critchley is adamant that his players won’t lack belief when they run out in front of a sellout crowd, and used his pre-match press conference to turn the tables on the Shrews.

Asked about Liverpool’s status as underdogs, he replied: “Not us, not inwardly, we’re talking about how we can do well and the things that we’re going to need to do well to give ourselves an opportunity of being in the game.

“That’s what sort of makes it a different type of cup tie. Is there maybe more pressure now on Shrewsbury to win the game because of the team that we have out? Possibly. But that might work in our favour.

“Maybe there’s not been enough spoken about Shrewsbury and how well they played in the first game and how they deserved this replay.

“I’m sure their players are absolutely delighted that they’re coming to Anfield on what should be a great night for them.

“Hopefully we can – I wouldn’t say spoil it – but give a good account of ourselves.”

In the absence of their senior counterparts, Critchley’s squad have used the first-team’s Melwood training base to prepare for Tuesday’s fixture.

How Liverpool could line up

But, apart from that change of surroundings, the Reds coach insists he has taken a business as usual approach to the build-up for the game.

He continued: “No. I think it’s important that the messages are similar and the same, we keep it simple, and the players know what’s expected of them – our process, our plan, what we can guarantee.

“You never quite sure what young players are going to produce because they’re still learning their trade, still learning the game.

In Pictures | Shrewsbury vs Liverpool | 26/01/2019

“But that’s the beauty of giving young players opportunity, because you never quite know. We’re coming up against experienced players who know the game better than our players, they know how to put their game into the game.

“But it is a great opportunity and I’m really intrigued to see how our young players do.”