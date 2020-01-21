liverpool-set-xherdan-shaqiri-asking-price-but-rule-out-loan-move-after-roma-interest

Liverpool are not interested in sending Xherdan Shaqiri out on loan this month, but are willing to sell him if any club matches their £25m valuation.

Roma and Sevilla have both shown an interest in the winger, but wanted to take him on a loan deal, something the Reds are not willing to entertain.

With the Swiss really struggling to get in the side at Anfield, though, they are willing to listen to offers for him and want around £25m for his services, according to the Times.

The 28-year-old has started just two Premier League games this season and has admitted he is struggling for ‘playing rhythm’ at the moment.

He is struggling with injury at the moment, but hopes to be back soon and fighting for a first team place again.

‘It is just slight, I had a little problem in training,’ he told Liverpoolfc.com. ‘So I hope I might be back later this week. Let’s see, I cannot say now but it will be good if so.

‘I didn’t have a lot of playing rhythm. I missed pre-season also and there were different reasons why I got some knocks maybe.

‘I’m staying positive and I still try to have the opportunity to give my best and to help the team.’

Shaqiri’s potential playing time has not been boosted by the arrival of Takumi Minamino from Red Bull Salzburg this month.

The Japanese star is another player competing for places in the attacking side of the Liverpool team, with Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino already immovable as the front three.

Divock Origi appears to be in front of Shaqiri in the pecking order across the front three and since the arrival of Minamino, his hopes of getting in the team are even more limited.

If he has recovered from his slight injury by Sunday, the Swiss will likely get a chance to prove himself in the FA Cup trip to Shrewsbury.

