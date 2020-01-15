liverpool-set-to-be-one-of-worst-affected-as-clubs-face-losing-star-players-after-africa-cup-of-nations-is-moved-from-summer-to-january

Liverpool could be the Premier League side which most suffers following the decision to move next year’s Africa Cup of Nations from summer to January.

A host of star players based in England will potentially be affected after hosts Cameroon announced the change. The tournament originally scheduled for June and July 2021 has been shifted to the start of the year between January 6 and February 6.

Qualifying for the tournament is ongoing, but English clubs are now facing the possibility of losing many of their most important assets.

Liverpool will be seriously impacted should Egypt, Senegal and Guinea qualify as it would deny Jurgen Klopp the services of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.

Among the other most high-profile African players currently playing in England are Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang and Nicolas Pepe, while Manchester City will lose Riyad Mahrez should Algeria feature.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made no secret of his delight when the African Nations Cup was moved to a summer tournament, so the reverse switch will not be welcomed.