liverpool-reject-two-loan-bids-for-xherdan-shaqiri

Liverpool have turned down offers from Roma and Sevilla to take Xherdan Shaqiri on loan until the end of the season.
Manager Jurgen Klopp wants to retain his Swiss star as his club pursues an unprecedented quintet of trophies this season, so the club is not inviting interest in the 28 year old at this stage.
His position will be considered at the end of the campaign, but Liverpool value Shaqiri at €30m, double what Spanish and Italian media are reporting as the asking price for a permanent deal.
Intermediaries claiming to represent Roma have approached the Merseyside club asking about Shaqiri’s availability and been met with a negative response.
Sevilla’s sporting director Monchi spoke directly with Liverpool and was given the same information.
There is no advantage in Liverpool reducing their squad number further with the Premier League title, Champions League and FA Cup still in their sights, which would add to the Super Cup and Club World Cup won earlier in this season.
Shaqiri was absent from the squad as Liverpool extended their Premier League lead with victory over Manchester United on Sunday, citing a minor injury.
Should he recover, he will be in the plans for the FA Cup tie at Shrewsbury on Sunday.
He has been unable to force his way into Klopp’s first-choice XI since making the switch from Stoke City 18 months ago, and the recent signing of Japanese international Takumi Minamino has added further competition in the attacking midfield area.
But there is so much of the season still to go, and last season Shaqiri was called upon at a crucial stage, excelling in the famous comeback win over Barcelona when he deputised for the injured Mohamed Salah.