liverpool-record-looms-but-jurgen-klopp-has-no-time-for-self-congratulation

Liverpool are on the threshold of another amazing landmark in what may prove a blockbusting season, but manager Jurgen Klopp prefers to see his club’s title pursuit as more of a kitchen sink drama.

Amid the lavish if somewhat premature comparisons to the greatest Premier League teams, and reminders his side will set a new points record at this stage of a season should they beat Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, Klopp reaffirmed his self-defined status as football’s ‘normal one’.

“This morning, I woke up, went into the kitchen, made a coffee for my missus, made myself a cup of tea and food for the dog,” said Klopp.

“It is raining like crazy and I am standing in the garden with the dog. That is how it is.”

The unremarkable images could not contrast more vividly with the extraordinary achievements thus far.

Liverpool have 58 points from 20 games. No side in any of Europe’s biggest leagues has ever collected 61 from the first 21 fixtures.

The collective spirit in the European and world champions’ line-up is evident with 16 different goalscorers across 19 victories, and they have already gone 12 months without a league defeat. That covers 37 games. There are children approaching their third birthday in Liverpool who have not been alive long enough to hear of Klopp losing a league game at Anfield. Liverpool have not suffered a home loss in Europe since Klopp joined in 2015.

Individual awards keep flowing. Sadio Mane was rewarded with the African Player of the Year award this week and he will surely add the domestic player of the year double if he maintains his current form. That is unless Trent Alexander-Arnold – surely guaranteed young Player of the Year – beats him to the senior accolade, too.