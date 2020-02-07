Liverpool predicted to smash Man City's Premier League points record on way to first title win

Liverpool will break the Premier League for points won in a season as they sweep to a first top-flight title in a generation, statistics experts FiveThirtyEight predict.

A stunning campaign has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side win 24 of their 25 games to date, dropping points just once against Manchester United.

No side in English top-flight history have ever held a lead as big as Liverpool’s 22 points, with reigning champions Manchester City a distant second.

FiveThirtyEight expect Liverpool to pick up thirty more points from their remaining 13 games to finish on a total of 103 points, three better than City’s record tally in 2018.

Liverpool sit six wins away from winning the title, their first of the Premier League era, and could clinch it earlier if their rivals drop further points.

Crystal Palace are the visitors for that sixth game, on March 21, with a trip to Everton before and a trip to City after.