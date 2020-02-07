liverpool-predicted-to-smash-man-city&apos;s-premier-league-points-record-on-way-to-first-title-win

Liverpool predicted to smash Man City's Premier League points record on way to first title win

News
John koli0

Liverpool will break the Premier League for points won in a season as they sweep to a first top-flight title in a generation, statistics experts FiveThirtyEight predict.

A stunning campaign has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side win 24 of their 25 games to date, dropping points just once against Manchester United.

No side in English top-flight history have ever held a lead as big as Liverpool’s 22 points, with reigning champions Manchester City a distant second.

FiveThirtyEight expect Liverpool to pick up thirty more points from their remaining 13 games to finish on a total of 103 points, three better than City’s record tally in 2018.

Liverpool sit six wins away from winning the title, their first of the Premier League era, and could clinch it earlier if their rivals drop further points.

Crystal Palace are the visitors for that sixth game, on March 21, with a trip to Everton before and a trip to City after.

Related Posts

television-viewers-must-‘rescan’-to-keep-receiving-these-three-local-channels

Television viewers must ‘rescan’ to keep receiving these three local channels

syed
1st-person-to-person-spread-of-coronavirus-has-occurred-in-us.,-cdc-says

1st Person-To-Person Spread Of Coronavirus Has Occurred In U.S., CDC Says

John koli
three-found-guilty-of-&apos;horrific&apos;-rape-of-schoolgirl-after-one-robbed-her-with-machete-and-held-her-captive

Three found guilty of 'horrific' rape of schoolgirl after one robbed her with machete and held her captive

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *