liverpool-players-will-be-‘scared-to-get-excited’-after-sheffield-united-win,-says-rio-ferdinand

Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool players will be ‘scared to get excited’ despite being overwhelming favourites to win the Premier League title this season.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane scored in each half as Sheffield United were swept aside on Thursday evening meaning Liverpool went the whole of 2019 without suffering a single defeat in the English top flight.

Second-placed Leicester are now 13 points behind Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s men have a game in hand over their rivals due to their time away in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

Though the Reds look destined to finally end their 30-year wait for a league title, Trent Alexander-Arnold refused to get carried away while talking to BT Sport after last night’s victory.

And Ferdinand, who lifted the Premier League trophy six times with Manchester United, says Klopp’s relatively inexperienced side will not want to tempt fate with any comments they may live to regret.

‘James Milner is the only one who has won a Premier League title in that dressing room so a lot will be looking at him, but a lot of them will using the manager as that yard stick, and saying we don’t want to get carried away,’ the former United and England defender said.

‘Everyone does look at it and say it’s mundane, but you’re scared. I was scared to get excited. I sense that a little bit with these guys.

‘You’re confident but you don’t want to tempt fate, you don’t want to bring yourself any bad luck.

‘This club has gone 30 years without winning a league title so it’s all those little things that are building up and the pressure that comes from within the city.’

Klopp insists there will be no ‘parties’ inside the Liverpool dressing room until the title race is mathematically over.

‘We know that there is space for improvement,’ the German said following Liverpool’s win over Sheffield United.

‘How you deal with it now in the headlines, I couldn’t care less because we don’t see it as a threat for other teams. We just care about us. We can do things better and we have to.

‘But I saw some things which we did already much better than the last game, for example, which helps and helps tonight a lot.

‘In the dressing room there was no party or something. There are two reasons. It’s really an intense period of the year, so it’s not like somebody wants to go out tonight and have a few drinks.

‘So they are all happy when they are in a bed and so am I, by the way and because this or this player wants to do better and he knows he has to do better in this or this situation.

‘But for tonight, our all-over performance was just as good as anything.

‘It was just really, really good and that makes me quite happy, to be honest.’

