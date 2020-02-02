liverpool-player-ratings:-mo-salah-and-jordan-henderson-the-standout-displays-in-thumping-win

Liverpool extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 22 points with a thumping 4-0 win over Southampton , but the Reds didn’t have all their own way.

David Lynch was at Anfield to run the rule over Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Alisson 8

Liverpool could have had no complaints had they gone in at half-time behind. That they didn’t owed much to their remarkable goalkeeper, who seems to put in match-winning performances even in comfortable wins.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 6

Southampton’s pace seemed to unsettle him at times and he didn’t have as much influence as he might have liked going forward.

Joe Gomez 7

His comfort in possession was key to Liverpool working their way through the Southampton press so often. Didn’t have things all his own way, but always did enough in the end to ensure the clean sheet was maintained.

Virgil van Dijk 7

Almost produced a Goal of the Season contender with a backheeled attempt in the first half. Had to sprint back more today than in pretty much any other game this season, but seemed to relish the challenge.

Andy Robertson 6

Passed through the lines better than any of his teammates in the first half. Not his most comfortable game given Southampton’s adventure, but his performances don’t tend to veer into ‘poor’.

Fabinho 6

Still looks a long way off the pace as he finds his way back from an ankle injury. Has yet to find his passing range, though these minutes will be vital to him getting back to his best.

Jordan Henderson 8

Dragged his teammates up to the required level in the second half. Took his goal brilliantly and what a ball to set up the second for Mohamed Salah.

Georginio Wijnaldum 7

One of his quieter games but he was still lively enough in the centre of the park. Never shirks a challenge and keeps possession at all costs.

Mohamed Salah 9

Starved of service in the first half but run Southampton ragged in the second. The confidence he is playing with at the moment was summed up by the impudent finish that brought his first goal and he certainly deserved his second.

Roberto Firmino 8

Another player who upped things in the second period. The touch and vision that led to the Jordan Henderson goal summed him up.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 7

Another mixed showing punctuated by a goal. Doesn’t seem to like that position out on the left but looked far from uncomfortable as he cut inside to break the deadlock with a fine finish. 7

Substitutes

Takumi Minamino 6

Missed a golden opportunity to open his account after fine work by Salah. Still had some good moments.

Naby Keita 7

Has looked sharp as a tack in his cameos since that groin injury. Brilliant again here.