liverpool-new-boy-takumi-minamino-smashes-japanese-tv-gameshow-volley-record

New Liverpool signing Takumi Minamino gave Liverpool fans an exciting taste of what they can expect as he set a new ‘Volley Shot Challenge’ record on a Japanese TV gameshow.

The 24-year-old swapped Red Bull Salzburg for Anfield this month, with Liverpool securing a bargain £7.25million deal – and he is in contention to make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Merseyside rivals Everton.

Minamino impressed in both his appearances against Liverpool in the Champions League, but his outing on Honoo-no Taiiku-kai TV has really got fans talking.

The gameshow sees professional sports men and women take on challenges, often against the public, with the likes of Ronda Rousey, Lionel Messi and Neymar all appearing on the show.

Minamino was tasked with taking out 15 targets in just 100 shots, only allowed to volley the ball, and needed to pass 13 to beat the previous best.

After a slow start, the Liverpool new-boy found his rhythm, knocking down the targets with ease until just a couple were left.

As the seconds ticked away, Minamino kept his cool in a pulsating finale as he recorded the first perfect score in the Volley Shot Challenge with just four seconds left on the clock.

The audience back in the studio went wild as the seconds ticked away and Minamino completed his clean sweep, though the playmaker kept his cool with an understated fist-pump.

Messi has done a similar challenge with 20 targets but did not have to volley the ball, instead kicking them off the deck, and completed it with just seven seconds to spare.

Minamino has only taken part in a handful of training sessions since his move to Liverpool was confirmed but manager Jurgen Klopp admits he could come into the side against Everton, saying: ‘We are thinking about putting him in the squad.’

