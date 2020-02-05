liverpool-midfielder-curtis-jones-makes-history-after-being-named-captain-for-shrewsbury-fa-cup-replay

Curtis Jones will become the youngest Liverpool captain of all-time when he leads his boyhood team out against Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth-round replay this evening.

At the age of just 19 years and six days, the midfielder will comfortably surpass the previous record as he takes on the armband in a senior game for the first time.

Jones has captained the club’s Under-23s this season whenever not called up to the first-team squad by Jurgen Klopp.

He could have taken the armband when a similarly young team faced Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup back in December.

However, his involvement in the squad for the Club World Cup in Qatar put paid to those plans, allowing Pedro Chirivella to take on the honour instead.

Into the record books: Liverpool’s Curtis Jones will wear the captain’s armband tonight (Getty Images)

Asked about deciding between the pair at his pre-match press conference, stand-in boss Neil Critchley remained coy.

He said: “Curtis has been our captain for the U23s this season. He wasn’t captain in the Aston Villa game because he was away at the Club World Cup.

“I shall toss the coin and see which one it lands on.”

But the Crewe-born coach has opted for local youngster Jones, who has been with the club since the age of nine.