liverpool-make-adam-lallana-contract-decision-as-premier-league-rivals-loom

Adam Lallana is set to leave Liverpool this summer with no discussions over a new contract having taken place.

The Englishman is reportedly attracting interest from the likes of Leicester City, Tottenham and Arsenal ahead of becoming a free agent at the end of the season.

But Standard Sport understands that the Reds have no plans to offer a short-term deal in order to stave off the possibility of a departure to a rival.

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that he is unable to guarantee Lallana the regular game time he craves in the final years of his career.

The 31-year-old has started on just nine occasions in the Premier League over the course of the last two-and-a-half seasons.

That owes much to persistent injury problems, but an improved recent fitness record has failed to move Lallana up the pecking order.

It is understood that a clean break is now considered the best outcome for both parties come the end of the campaign.

Despite his lengthy list of suitors, Lallana is believed to be deferring a decision on his future until a potentially glorious final season at Liverpool comes to a close.

Premier League title success now seems an inevitability, but the Reds also remain in the hunt for Champions League and FA Cup glory.

The latter competition arguably represents Lallana’s best chance of playing time before the season’s end.

And he will be keen to keep Liverpool’s run going in order to increase the chances of a trophy-laden end to his six-year stay on Merseyside.