liverpool-finished-in-january-transfer-window-as-jurgen-klopp-explains-long-term-strategy

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of Liverpool dipping into the transfer market again before Friday night’s deadline.

The Reds kick-started the January window by bringing in Takumi Minamino from RB Salzburg for just £7.25million as a result of a release clause in the Japanese international’s contract.

But their business has otherwise comprised solely of sanctioning loan departures, such as Rhian Brewster’s move to Swansea and Herbie Kane’s switch to Hull.

Asked if more could be expected from the final hours of the window, Klopp replied: “Incoming, nothing. Outgoing, nothing that I heard about. That doesn’t mean that it could not happen.

“No, you can leave Melwood after the press conference to calm down for a nice evening or go to another place where it’s more exciting.”

The German went on to insist that he is quite happy with that scenario, believing that January signings are often the result of summer plans going awry.

He continued: “The better the season is, the better the squad is, the less you have to do. The more you are happy with the players you have, the less you have to do, which is actually the plan always in the summer, that you don’t have to be too busy in the winter.

“Injuries can change these ideas a lot, obviously. We had injuries but most of the players are back or coming back so these are our transfers.”

Klopp may not be eyeing any further transfers this winter, but that hasn’t stopped Liverpool being linked with a number of big-money summer moves.

RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz are just two of the players who have recently been touted for a switch to Anfield in the close season.

Klopp explained that planning for the future never stops, though he insisted that he will always look to the potential in his current squad before opting for an external solution.

He continued: “We are not really busy with transfer decisions for this period now, but we are constantly in talks and exchange ideas and thoughts about what helps us in the long term.

“[Improving the squad is] not easy but is it possible? We will see, we don’t know exactly. We just prepare potential situations, that’s how it is.

“We always try to strengthen and to strengthen could mean as well that we look at our own squad: who can make the next step, who is ready for doing that, who will hopefully not be injured and can hopefully make the next steps as well?

“Like [Alex] Ox [lade-Chamberlain] and Naby [Keita], some little injuries here and there cost them always a little bit of rhythm, but we all know about the quality of them. Curtis [Jones] came on in the last game, looked pretty promising.

“These are talks we have, where we try to estimate the future. We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad, that these boys can make next steps.

“As long as you can make the next step, you are in the right place and we just have to make sure that they do them as well.

“A squad like this, to improve easily would be really strange. It would have to be 100 per cent the right player, or we do it internally, or we do it internally and externally. All possible.”