liverpool-fans-take-jurgen-klopp’s-lead-on-lack-of-title-talk-as-mental-scars-of-failed-bids-past-run-deep

Despite extending their sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, they have not sung about winning the league at Anfield yet this season.

As each opponent has been cast aside like Sheffield United on Thursday night – this captivating team now 12 months without a league defeat – there has not even been a murmur about the title from The Kop.

Sure, they’re indulging in plentiful reminders about being European and world champions, but the mental scars of title bids which have been loved and lost still run deep.

It is as if what they are seeing now is too implausible. There is a hint of disbelief that Liverpool will scratch their 30 year itch in such a serene manner – their utter domination and control over Chris Wilder’s side symptomatic of their campaign.

Nobody has yet stepped forward to suggest they can unbalance this team. Few visiting Anfield have challenged them. Yet there will continue to be hesitancy and suspicion if premature title declarations are as much as whispered, let alone break into an audible chant.

It is further proof, like everything else at Liverpool, of the power of Jurgen Klopp. The title pronouncement bandwagon continues to be driven by others, and the Liverpool manager will not stand for anyone connected to his dressing room to jump on board. Not yet. Not with 18 games remaining and rehabilitation unit which is becoming more packed by the week, Naby Keita the latest to enter.