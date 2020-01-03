liverpool-fans-take-jurgen-klopp’s-lead-on-lack-of-title-talk-as-mental-scars-of-failed-bids-past-run-deep

Despite extending their sizeable lead at the top of the Premier League, they have not sung about winning the league at Anfield yet this season.
As each opponent has been cast aside like Sheffield United on Thursday night – this captivating team now 12 months without a league defeat – there has not even been a murmur about the title from The Kop.
Sure, they’re indulging in plentiful reminders about being European and world champions, but the mental scars of title bids which have been loved and lost still run deep.
It is as if what they are seeing now is too implausible. There is a hint of disbelief that Liverpool will scratch their 30 year itch in such a serene manner – their utter domination and control over Chris Wilder’s side symptomatic of their campaign.
Nobody has yet stepped forward to suggest they can unbalance this team. Few visiting Anfield have challenged them. Yet there will continue to be hesitancy and suspicion if premature title declarations are as much as whispered, let alone break into an audible chant.
It is further proof, like everything else at Liverpool, of the power of Jurgen Klopp. The title pronouncement bandwagon continues to be driven by others, and the Liverpool manager will not stand for anyone connected to his dressing room to jump on board. Not yet. Not with 18 games remaining and rehabilitation unit which is becoming more packed by the week, Naby Keita the latest to enter.
Exactly a year ago, Liverpool were protecting a seven point lead over Manchester City, a significant advantage that was overturned in the aftermath of an arduous January.
So as the manager hears the claims City are too far back to overtake this time, Klopp has dusted down the same cautious script. Any Liverpool supporters breaking ranks and suggesting the job is nearly done are likely to be met with one of those Paddington-style hard stares Klopp often indulges in when a dissenting voice is heard in his Main Stand.
His programme notes for Sheffield United’s visit read like a sermon for the remainder of the season.
“Don’t look ahead. Don’t dwell on what is behind,” he said.
“We are in the middle of something. Nowhere near the ending.”
His players hear these warnings on a daily basis, of course.
He was the same after last night’s win.
“There was no party in the dressing room. It is an intense period,” he said.
“It is not like they want a few drinks. They are happy when they are in bed and so am I.”
When this era is chronicled, the mood and impact of Klopp’s press conferences are an essential part of the story of his reign. So often there is a tone which seems entirely pre-determined and he is generally at his least enthusiastic when the questions are their most positive, wincing when invited to say how marvellous his team is, how formidable their position or how likely they are to be successful.
He is not so dissimilar on the touchline. The better it looks, the more he demands.
Some of the football on Thursday evening was mesmerising, particularly in the first half.
Virgil van Dijk was gliding from the back into the opponent’s penalty area, Roberto Firmino trapping the ball with backheels, and Sadio Mane saw every pass as a potential one-two. Inside, Klopp must have shared the glee of the spectators, yet while Liverpool had only a slender lead for much of the night he was quizzically holding out his arms after each, rare misplaced pass.
Restoring a 13-point lead was never in doubt so Liverpool moved into 2020 in a state of zen, but Klopp is wise enough to know the door need only creak open for the chasers an old anxieties could emerge, certainly from his followers.
All he and his players will hear for the next few months is about those 30 damned years searching for the holy grail – another demand the Liverpool coach has tried to put into perspective.
In his world, this is only the second title bid of the era.
“Liverpool have not been champions for 30 years but for 27 I had nothing to do with it,” he said, seeking to unload some more baggage.
“We have only been in a position to win it for the last two.”
For all Klopp’s psychological skills, deep down he knows he can not erase history. The shadow of 1990 will hover over this team until they get across the line.
But 2020 has begun in such a way as to ensure there will be no 30th anniversary of Liverpool’s last English title.