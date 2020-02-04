liverpool-face-captaincy-decision-with-curtis-jones-on-the-verge-of-history

But for Curtis Jones, Liverpool wouldn’t still be in this season’s FA Cup.

Scorer of the wonder goal that dumped Merseyside rivals Everton out in the third round, the Scouser was on the scoresheet once again at Shrewsbury Town in the fourth round.

On that occasion, a Jones goal was only enough to help the Reds earn a 2-2 draw that ensured the need for an Anfield replay this week.

Still, the silver lining to that particular cloud became apparent as soon as Jurgen Klopp declared that his first-team squad would play no part in a rematch with the Shrews.

For Jones, captain of the U23s, a chance to become the youngest person ever to wear the armband at senior level awaits.

Not that Neil Critchley, who must decide whether to stick with his usual skipper or give Pedro Chirivella the nod instead, was giving anything away on Monday.

He said: “Curtis has been our captain for the U23s this season. He wasn’t captain in the Aston Villa game because he was away at the Club World Cup.

“I shall toss the coin and see which one it lands on.”

Reminded that Jones would make history in taking on the role, Critchley joked: “Would he? He might give me a double-headed coin to flick then!

“He is a young player who wants to prove himself. I don’t see a problem with that. He has belief in himself and he’ll learn through experience of when to show that on the pitch and when not to show it.

“He couldn’t be learning off better people here, the senior players around him and the staff.

“He is who he is. We are here to support him and guide him. You have to let Curtis have a certain amount of freedom in the way he plays because that’s when he’s at his best.

“But he has to do some of the other things in his game otherwise he won’t be part of the team.”

Although a regular for Liverpool’s U23s team, Jones does most of his training alongside Klopp’s senior squad at Melwood.

The 19-year-old’s efforts have earned him eight first-team appearances thus far, but now faces the challenge of regularly breaking into a side that is dominating the Premier League.

Asked whether it is harder for youngsters to take that next step nowadays, Critchley added: “The past two seasons have been quite remarkable in terms of what [the first team] are achieving, but the young players have still had an opportunity.

“Is it the games that we – myself, Alex (Inglethorpe) and the Academy stuff – want them to be involved in? No, not yet.

“So the young players still have something to prove, that’s why they are here (at Melwood) every day. But they still have had opportunities and they have an opportunity every day to train in front of the manager and that’s the best opportunity as they put a lot of emphasis on training here, and you see the fruits of that labour on the pitch every week.

“There are a lot of eyes on them, and they have to prove themselves. There’s another chance tomorrow.”