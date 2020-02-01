liverpool-duo-xherdan-shaqiri-and-james-milner-to-miss-southampton-clash

Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner will miss Liverpool’s weekend meeting with Southampton, despite both being “close” to full fitness.

But the Reds will be able to welcome Adam Lallana back into the squad, while Divock Origi is also available after being forced off against West Ham.

Milner has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in the FA Cup third-round win over Everton earlier this month.

Shaqiri, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a muscular issue picked up in training prior to Manchester United’s recent visit to Anfield.

Asked if either player might be ready to return on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp replied: “[They are] close but not for this game – afterwards, hopefully.”

No Saints return: James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri (AFP via Getty Images)

The German went on to reveal that Lallana is back in training after missing Liverpool’s last three outings due to a virus.

Origi is also in contention to face the Saints after coming off early on Wednesday evening as a result of cramp in his thigh.

Klopp added: “Adam trained normal, Divock was a cramp. He didn’t train yesterday because it wasn’t a day for him to train.

“But I heard nothing else so he should be in training today.”