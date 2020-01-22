liverpool-consider-transfer-swoop-for-chelsea-&-man-utd-target-boubakary-soumare

Liverpool have entered the race to sign Boubakary Soumare, according to reports.

The Lille midfielder is regarded as one of Ligue 1’s brightest talents and is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United.

Chelsea were frontrunners to land the transfer, but Le 10 Sport claim Liverpool are set to challenge their Premier League rivals for Soumare.

The 20-year-old played down rumours of an imminent switch to Chelsea this month.

‘It has not worried me. Reporting matters to the people who read it and the people who write it,’ he said about the transfer speculation.

‘I do not see myself leaving. I feel good here. I am learning, we have big objectives to attain, like qualification for the Champions League. A departure is not on the cards.

‘I want to do a full season, yes. I am not saying that I am in the starting XI, but the place that I have in the team today.

‘I worked hard to get through the work that I put in, I won it. I cannot see myself leaving without seeing this through.

‘I feel good, my team-mates help me. It is not the time to leave. I do not want to leave with any regrets.’

Liverpool’s interest in Soumare could be put off until the summer, with the league leaders weighing up whether to make their official move at the end of the season.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

The Reds are not expected to make any more big signings this month after the arrival of RB Salzburg forward Takumi Minamino.

Chelsea are tipped to do business before the close of the window, with a £150million budget available to Frank Lampard.

MORE: Liverpool legend Steve Nicol explains why Timo Werner move won’t happen any time soon

MORE: Manchester United legend Roy Keane says Liverpool are not a truly great team yet





