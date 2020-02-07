liverpool-chief-tom-werner-warns-fans:-we-may-never-have-it-this-good-again!

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has warned supporters to savour this “dream season” as they may never have it this good again.

The Reds sit 22 points ahead of champions City and need just six victories to be sure of a first league title in 30 years.

They have won 24 out of 25 games this term and their title lead is now bigger than any side has managed at the end of a matchday in English top-flight history.

Werner has hailed the work done to help produce the brilliant brand of football on display at Anfield this season.

“I keep telling everyone to really savour this, the record that we’ve kept so far – I don’t think it’s going to come along again so quickly,” he told reporters.

“We haven’t accomplished anything yet but at the same time everybody, not just Liverpool fans, can appreciate the brand of football that’s on display.

“As a supporter this has been a dream season so far, every weekend we seem to find a different star to laud… we’ll have time to enjoy this even more at the end of the season.”

Liverpool are also the holders of the Champions League and Club World Cup trophies.

“I am (pinching myself). I’m enjoying every weekend,” Werner added. “This is a team that really enjoys playing football and there’s a certain character quality they have on the pitch and off the pitch.”

Liverpool return to league action at bottom side Norwich City on February 15.

